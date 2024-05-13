Tiger Medics Host First-Ever Readiness Rodeo

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 23rd Medical Group celebrate their team winning the Readiness Rodeo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 10, 2024. Ten teams competed to see who could perform most efficiently under pressure while executing rapid decision making skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley)

