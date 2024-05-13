U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Medical Group practice treating a combative patient during the Readiness Rodeo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 10, 2024. The screaming and pushing from the patient propels participants into an enhanced state of thinking under stress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley)
Tiger Medics Host First-Ever Readiness Rodeo
