    Tiger Medics Host First-Ever Readiness Rodeo

    Tiger Medics Host First-Ever Readiness Rodeo

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Medical Group practice treating a combative patient during the Readiness Rodeo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 10, 2024. The screaming and pushing from the patient propels participants into an enhanced state of thinking under stress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley)

