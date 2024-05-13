Tiger Medics Host First-Ever Readiness Rodeo

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- The 23rd Medical Group held its first-ever Readiness Rodeo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 10, 2024, reaffirming the Tiger Medics commitment to excellence.



The 10-station event tested participants’ stamina, ability to work under pressure, medical knowledge and professionalism when, for example, assisting with combative patients or children. The event invites people from every medical profession and compels them to work together to complete a common goal.



“We decided for this exercise we’re going to take all people from different medical AFSC’s with different skills and different experiences,” said Master Sgt. Jose Lemus, 23rd MDG medical readiness flight chief. “We wanted to put them in a real-world environment to see how they work together and at the end of the day, treat and save the patient.”



The event began with a brief overview of the Rodeo, followed by the participants dividing into groups and heading to their first stations. These stations included traumatic injury treatment, managing combative patients, the intricacies of helping children and evacuating injured individuals from simulated gunfire – each station was designed to cause high-stress.



“The stress of everything made me nervous,” said Senior Airman Bryce Cornell, 23rd MDG mental health technician. “But with everything we’ve been taught and putting all those skills to use and remembering all the training in the past, I was able to calm my nerves and make sure I took care of the patient.”



The Readiness Rodeo didn’t just put the Airmen under stress however, the event also taught them new and valuable skills they may not use in their respective career fields and positions under normal daily circumstances. This new knowledge could prepare them for a real-world situation where lives are at stake.



“Knowledge from this event could absolutely save Airmen in the future with the skills that they learned today,” Lemus said. “With the skills we utilize on a day-to-day basis at the 23rd Med Group, we will easily be able to help any patient, past, present and future.”



At the end of the event Airmen left carrying with them newfound skills and strengthened bonds with their wingmen. The event allowed Airmen that don’t practice field skills often, prepare for situations that may appear.



“The main thing I’ve learned from the event is no matter how well you think you may be prepared,” Cornell said. “You can always prepare more.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 13:47 Story ID: 471444 Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US