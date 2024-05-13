U.S. Air Force Airmen listen to a brief during the Readiness Rodeo hosted by the 23rd Medical Group at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 10, 2024.The Readiness Rodeo is a 10-station, two-hour event where participants are tested on their medical knowledge and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 13:47
|Photo ID:
|8409440
|VIRIN:
|240510-F-JO760-1082
|Resolution:
|2898x1929
|Size:
|5.05 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tiger Medics Host First-Ever Readiness Rodeo [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Iain Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tiger Medics Host First-Ever Readiness Rodeo
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT