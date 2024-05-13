Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tiger Medics Host First-Ever Readiness Rodeo [Image 3 of 6]

    Tiger Medics Host First-Ever Readiness Rodeo

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen listen to a brief during the Readiness Rodeo hosted by the 23rd Medical Group at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 10, 2024.The Readiness Rodeo is a 10-station, two-hour event where participants are tested on their medical knowledge and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 13:47
    Photo ID: 8409440
    VIRIN: 240510-F-JO760-1082
    Resolution: 2898x1929
    Size: 5.05 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tiger Medics Host First-Ever Readiness Rodeo [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Iain Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tiger Medics Host First-Ever Readiness Rodeo
    Tiger Medics Host First-Ever Readiness Rodeo
    Tiger Medics Host First-Ever Readiness Rodeo
    Tiger Medics Host First-Ever Readiness Rodeo
    Tiger Medics Host First-Ever Readiness Rodeo
    Tiger Medics Host First-Ever Readiness Rodeo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tiger Medics Host First-Ever Readiness Rodeo

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    23rd Wing
    Team Moody

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT