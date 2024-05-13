Tiger Medics Host First-Ever Readiness Rodeo

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Medical Group, practice treating a sucking chest wound during the Readiness Rodeo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 10, 2024. The Readiness Rodeo used simulated patients to allow participants to better visualize life-threatening injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley)

