Tiger Medics Host First-Ever Readiness Rodeo

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Medical Group warm up for an upcoming medical challenge during the Readiness Rodeo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 10, 2024. The participants exercise for one minute in order to get their blood flowing before facing various medical scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley)

