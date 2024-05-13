U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isacc Villiapando, 731st Expeditionary Attack Squadron crew chief, performs post-flight inspection on a MQ-9 Reaper at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 13, 2024. The aircraft is renowned for its broad capabilities in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 07:04
|Photo ID:
|8405738
|VIRIN:
|240513-F-VJ231-4670
|Resolution:
|5127x3411
|Size:
|621.5 KB
|Location:
|CâMPIA TURZII, RO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MQ-9 Reaper: a Model of Modern Warfare [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
