MQ-9 Reaper: a Model of Modern Warfare

A remotely piloted MQ-9 Reaper returns to Câmpia Turzii, Romania, after completing a sortie May 13, 2024. Using unmanned aircraft reduces the risk to human pilots, especially in hostile environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

