    MQ-9 Reaper: a Model of Modern Warfare [Image 1 of 8]

    MQ-9 Reaper: a Model of Modern Warfare

    CâMPIA TURZII, ROMANIA

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A remotely piloted MQ-9 Reaper returns to Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 13, 2024. The aircraft is renowned for its broad capabilities in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    USAFE
    MQ-9
    Reaper
    Campia Turzii
    731 Expeditionary Attack Squadron

