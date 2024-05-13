U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isacc Villiapando, 731st Expeditionary Attack Squadron crew chief, performs post-flight inspection on a MQ-9 Reaper at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 13, 2024. The MQ-9 Reaper represents a significant advancement in unmanned aerial capabilities, providing U.S. Forces with a versatile platform for surveillance and precision strike missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 07:04
|Photo ID:
|8405734
|VIRIN:
|240513-F-VJ231-3663
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|CâMPIA TURZII, RO
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
MQ-9 Reaper: a Model of Modern Warfare
