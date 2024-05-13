MQ-9 Reaper: a Model of Modern Warfare

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isacc Villiapando, 731st Expeditionary Attack Squadron crew chief, performs post-flight inspection on a MQ-9 Reaper at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 13, 2024. The MQ-9 Reaper represents a significant advancement in unmanned aerial capabilities, providing U.S. Forces with a versatile platform for surveillance and precision strike missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

