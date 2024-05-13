A remotely piloted MQ-9 Reaper returns to Câmpia Turzii, Romania, after completing a sortie May 13, 2024. Using unmanned aircraft reduces the risk to human pilots, especially in hostile environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 07:04
|Photo ID:
|8405733
|VIRIN:
|240513-F-VJ231-6480
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|877.99 KB
|Location:
|CâMPIA TURZII, RO
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MQ-9 Reaper: a Model of Modern Warfare [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MQ-9 Reaper: a Model of Modern Warfare
