U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isacc Villiapando, 731st Expeditionary Attack Squadron crew chief, performs post-flight inspection on a MQ-9 Reaper at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 13, 2024. Using unmanned aircraft reduces the risk to human pilots, especially in hostile environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2024 07:04 Photo ID: 8405739 VIRIN: 240513-F-VJ231-7522 Resolution: 5110x3400 Size: 663.83 KB Location: CâMPIA TURZII, RO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MQ-9 Reaper: a Model of Modern Warfare [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.