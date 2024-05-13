A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 731st Expeditionary Attack Squadron recovers a MQ-9 Reaper Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 13, 2024. Compared to manned aircraft, the Reaper offers significant cost savings in terms of both operation and maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 07:04
|Photo ID:
|8405730
|VIRIN:
|240513-F-VJ231-2319
|Resolution:
|5016x3337
|Size:
|669.16 KB
|Location:
|CâMPIA TURZII, RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MQ-9 Reaper: a Model of Modern Warfare [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MQ-9 Reaper: a Model of Modern Warfare
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT