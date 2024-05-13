Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MQ-9 Reaper: a Model of Modern Warfare [Image 2 of 8]

    MQ-9 Reaper: a Model of Modern Warfare

    CâMPIA TURZII, ROMANIA

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A remotely piloted MQ-9 Reaper returns to Câmpia Turzii, Romania, after completing a sortie May 13, 2024. The MQ-9 Reaper represents a significant advancement in unmanned aerial capabilities, providing U.S. Forces with a versatile platform for surveillance and precision strike missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 07:04
    VIRIN: 240513-F-VJ231-1537
    Location: CâMPIA TURZII, RO
    USAFE
    MQ-9
    Reaper
    Campia Turzii
    731st Expeditionary Attack Squadron

