MQ-9 Reaper: a Model of Modern Warfare

A remotely piloted MQ-9 Reaper returns to Câmpia Turzii, Romania, after completing a sortie May 13, 2024. The MQ-9 Reaper represents a significant advancement in unmanned aerial capabilities, providing U.S. Forces with a versatile platform for surveillance and precision strike missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

