YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 12, 2024) - The Nile C. Kinnick High School Colorguard open a high school all-star friendship game with the Yokohama Bay All-Stars during Pro Day 2024 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Berkey Field May 12, 2024. The team of 30 students from Department of Defense schools in both Japan and South Korea and local international schools were invited to participate in the weekend event to meet former Major League Baseball and Nippon Professional Baseball pitcher, Keiichi Yabu, World Baseball Classic star, Milan Prokop, professional ballplayers from the Kanagawa Future Dreams and scouts from the Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Detroit Tigers and New York Mets to run combine drills and receive coaching. Pro Day started as an annual event in 2011, though this was the first time in four years the event was held. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2024 Date Posted: 05.12.2024 02:47 Photo ID: 8399591 VIRIN: 240512-N-FG395-1766 Resolution: 5667x3778 Size: 17.1 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Far East Tournament All-Stars Participate in Pro Day 2024 [Image 16 of 16], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.