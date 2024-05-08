Far East Tournament All-Stars Participate in Pro Day 2024

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 12, 2024) - E.J. King High School pitcher Colin Schrader throws a bullpen session during Pro Day 2024 May 12, 2024 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Berkey Field. Pro Day 2024 provided an opportunity for local high school athletes to work with professional baseball coaches and scouts, participate in combine drills, and play in an all-star game. Schrader's session regularly topped 80 miles-per-hour and saw immediate improvement adding two-miles-per-hour to his fastball with professional coaching.(U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

