Far East Tournament All-Stars Participate in Pro Day 2024

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 12, 2024) - E.J. King High School pitcher Colin Schrader throws a bullpen session with former Major League Baseball and Nippon Professional Baseball pitcher Keiichi Yabu coaching during Pro Day 2024 May 12, 2024 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Berkey Field. Yabu joined World Baseball Classic star and Kanagawa Future Dreams player, Milan Prokop, and professional baseball scouts from the Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Detroit Tigers and New York Mets to coach the amatuer players before a high school all-star friendship game. Pro Day started as an annual event in 2011, though this was the first time in four years the event was held. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

