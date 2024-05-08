Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Far East Tournament All-Stars Participate in Pro Day 2024 [Image 5 of 16]

    Far East Tournament All-Stars Participate in Pro Day 2024

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.12.2024

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 12, 2024) - A player from Osan High Schoo gets tips from former Major League Baseball and Nippon Professional Baseball pitcher Keiichi Yabu during Pro Day 2024 May 12, 2024 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Berkey Field. Pro Day 2024 provided an opportunity for local high school athletes to work with professional baseball coaches and scouts, participate in combine drills, and play in an all-star game. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2024
    Date Posted: 05.12.2024 02:48
    VIRIN: 240512-N-FG395-1100
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    TAGS

    Baseball
    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Far East Tournament
    Berkey Field
    Pro Day

