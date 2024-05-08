Far East Tournament All-Stars Participate in Pro Day 2024

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 12, 2024) - A player from Osan High Schoo gets tips from former Major League Baseball and Nippon Professional Baseball pitcher Keiichi Yabu during Pro Day 2024 May 12, 2024 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Berkey Field. Pro Day 2024 provided an opportunity for local high school athletes to work with professional baseball coaches and scouts, participate in combine drills, and play in an all-star game. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

