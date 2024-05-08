Far East Tournament All-Stars Participate in Pro Day 2024

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 12, 2024) - Chad Stark (middle of the circle) stands on the mound to announce the start of position coaching and combine drills during Pro Day 2024 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Berkey Field May 12, 2024. Pro Day 2024 provided an opportunity for local high school athletes to work with professional baseball coaches and scouts, participate in combine drills, and play in an all-star game. Pro Day started as an annual event in 2011, though this was the first time in four years the event was held. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

