YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 12, 2024) - A player from St. Marys International School gets time in the batting cage during Pro Day 2024 May 12, 2024 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Berkey Field. Pro Day 2024 provided an opportunity for local high school athletes to work with professional baseball coaches and scouts, participate in combine drills, and play in an all-star game. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2024 Date Posted: 05.12.2024 02:47 Photo ID: 8399585 VIRIN: 240512-N-FG395-1476 Resolution: 6104x4069 Size: 15.75 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Far East Tournament All-Stars Participate in Pro Day 2024 [Image 16 of 16], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.