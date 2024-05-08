Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Far East Tournament All-Stars Participate in Pro Day 2024 [Image 13 of 16]

    Far East Tournament All-Stars Participate in Pro Day 2024

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.12.2024

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 12, 2024) - The Far East Tournament All-Stars take on the Yokohama Bay All-Stars in a high school all-star friendship game during Pro Day 2024 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Berkey Field May 12, 2024. The team of 30 students from Department of Defense schools in both Japan and South Korea and local international schools were invited to participate in the weekend event to meet former Major League Baseball and Nippon Professional Baseball pitcher, Keiichi Yabu, World Baseball Classic star, Milan Prokop, professional ballplayers from the Kanagawa Future Dreams and scouts from the Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Detroit Tigers and New York Mets to run combine drills and receive coaching. Pro Day started as an annual event in 2011, though this was the first time in four years the event was held. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2024
    Date Posted: 05.12.2024 02:47
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Baseball
    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Far East Tournament
    Berkey Field
    Pro Day

