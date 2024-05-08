Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Far East Tournament All-Stars Participate in Pro Day 2024 [Image 6 of 16]

    Far East Tournament All-Stars Participate in Pro Day 2024

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.12.2024

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 12, 2024) - World Baseball Classic star and Kanagawa Future Dreams player Milan Prokop coaches high all-stars from the Far East Tournament and Yokohama Bay during Pro Day 2024 May 12, 2024 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Berkey Field. Prokop joined former Major League Baseball and Nippon Professional Baseball player, Keiichi Yabu, and professional baseball scouts from the Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Detroit Tigers and New York Mets to coach the amatuer players before a high school all-star friendship game. Pro Day started as an annual event in 2011, though this was the first time in four years the event was held. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2024
    Date Posted: 05.12.2024 02:48
    Photo ID: 8399581
    VIRIN: 240512-N-FG395-1254
    Resolution: 4399x2932
    Size: 6.39 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
