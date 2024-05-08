Far East Tournament All-Stars Participate in Pro Day 2024

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 12, 2024) - World Baseball Classic star and Kanagawa Future Dreams player Milan Prokop coaches high all-stars from the Far East Tournament and Yokohama Bay during Pro Day 2024 May 12, 2024 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Berkey Field. Prokop joined former Major League Baseball and Nippon Professional Baseball player, Keiichi Yabu, and professional baseball scouts from the Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Detroit Tigers and New York Mets to coach the amatuer players before a high school all-star friendship game. Pro Day started as an annual event in 2011, though this was the first time in four years the event was held. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

