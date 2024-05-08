Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron, signals to an F-16 crew chief and weapons load crew members, assigned to the 13th and 14th Fighter Generation Squadrons, prior to take off during a Joint Forcible Entry (JFE) exercise, May 1, 2024, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. Regional security JFE exercises allows the U.S. forces (U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marines) to operate in tandem, improving preparedness for large-scale contingency operations while increasing combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

