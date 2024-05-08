Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise

A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler pilot and an EA-18G electronic warfare officer, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 138, Electronic Attack Wing Pacific, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., taxi on the flightline during a Joint Forcible Entry (JFE) exercise, May 1, 2024, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. During the exercise, the U.S. Forces (U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marines) demonstrated the U.S. Indo Pacific Command’s ability to integrate global assets for operations supporting U.S. and allied interests throughout the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

