    Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise [Image 6 of 8]

    Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C Hornets assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar, Calif., and Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 224, MCAS Beaufort, N.C., prepare for takeoff during a Joint Forcible Entry (JFE) exercise, May 1, 2024, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. Regional security JFE exercises allows the U.S. forces (U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marines) to operate in tandem, improving preparedness for large-scale contingency operations while increasing combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 22:26
    Photo ID: 8392218
    VIRIN: 240501-F-YW474-1104
    Resolution: 8187x4605
    Size: 21.85 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    Marine Corps
    U.S. Navy
    Joint Forcible Entry

