Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise

U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C Hornets assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar, Calif., and Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 224, MCAS Beaufort, N.C., prepare for takeoff during a Joint Forcible Entry (JFE) exercise, May 1, 2024, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. Regional security JFE exercises allows the U.S. forces (U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marines) to operate in tandem, improving preparedness for large-scale contingency operations while increasing combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

