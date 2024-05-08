Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise [Image 3 of 8]

    Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler pilot and an EA-18G electronic warfare officer, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 138, Electronic Attack Wing Pacific, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., takes off during a Joint Forcible Entry (JFE) exercise, May 1, 2024, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. Regional security JFE exercises allows the U.S. forces (U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marines) to operate in tandem, improving preparedness for large-scale contingency operations while increasing combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 22:26
    Photo ID: 8392215
    VIRIN: 240501-F-TG061-1016
    Resolution: 5493x3666
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    Marine Corps
    U.S. Navy
    Joint Forcible Entry

