A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler pilot and an EA-18G electronic warfare officer, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 138, Electronic Attack Wing Pacific, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., takes off during a Joint Forcible Entry (JFE) exercise, May 1, 2024, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. Regional security JFE exercises allows the U.S. forces (U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marines) to operate in tandem, improving preparedness for large-scale contingency operations while increasing combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2024 Date Posted: 05.08.2024 22:26 Photo ID: 8392215 VIRIN: 240501-F-TG061-1016 Resolution: 5493x3666 Size: 3.58 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.