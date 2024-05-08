Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise [Image 2 of 8]

    Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 13th Fighter Squadron takes off during a Joint Forcible Entry (JFE) exercise, May 1, 2024, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The JFE exercise increases interoperability, information-sharing, and access with U.S. Forces (U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and U.S. Marines), to enhance their capabilities and improve their coordination for competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Gustavo Medina)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 22:26
    Photo ID: 8392212
    VIRIN: 240501-F-NU460-1057
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise
    Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise
    Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise
    Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise
    Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise
    Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise
    Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise
    Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    Marine Corps
    U.S. Navy
    Joint Forcible Entry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT