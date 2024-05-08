U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron, taxi on the flightline during a Joint Forcible Entry (JFE) exercise, May 1, 2024, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The JFE exercise enhances regional security by bolstering the Department of Defense's capacity for multi-domain operations across air, land, thereby enabling the establishment of infrastructure for subsequent forces and logistics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)
This work, Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
