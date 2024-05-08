Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise [Image 5 of 8]

    Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron, taxi on the flightline during a Joint Forcible Entry (JFE) exercise, May 1, 2024, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The JFE exercise enhances regional security by bolstering the Department of Defense's capacity for multi-domain operations across air, land, thereby enabling the establishment of infrastructure for subsequent forces and logistics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 22:26
    Photo ID: 8392217
    VIRIN: 240501-F-YW474-1007
    Resolution: 8256x4644
    Size: 15.59 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    Marine Corps
    U.S. Navy
    Joint Forcible Entry

