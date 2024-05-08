Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron, taxi on the flightline during a Joint Forcible Entry (JFE) exercise, May 1, 2024, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The JFE exercise enhances regional security by bolstering the Department of Defense's capacity for multi-domain operations across air, land, thereby enabling the establishment of infrastructure for subsequent forces and logistics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

