U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tristian Hansen, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, marshals 13th and 14th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcons during a Joint Forcible Entry (JFE) exercise, May 1, 2024, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The JFE exercise enhances regional security by bolstering the Department of Defense's capacity for multi-domain operations across air, land, thereby enabling the establishment of infrastructure for subsequent forces and logistics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2024 22:26
|Photo ID:
|8392219
|VIRIN:
|240501-F-YW474-1137
|Resolution:
|6407x3604
|Size:
|8.54 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
