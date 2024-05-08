Team Misawa generates fighter jets for Joint Forcible Entry exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tristian Hansen, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, marshals 13th and 14th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcons during a Joint Forcible Entry (JFE) exercise, May 1, 2024, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The JFE exercise enhances regional security by bolstering the Department of Defense's capacity for multi-domain operations across air, land, thereby enabling the establishment of infrastructure for subsequent forces and logistics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

