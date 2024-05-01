Commanders and senior enlisted leaders from America’s First Corps, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, 62nd Airlift Wing and Washington Army National Guard meet at the spring Commander’s Conference at Naval Air Station - Whidbey Island, Washington, April 25, 2024. The Spring Commander’s Conference is a two-day event where senior leaders meet to learn about the Indo-Pacific theater and talk about ways to improve resources for their Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2024 16:31
|Photo ID:
|8380486
|VIRIN:
|240425-A-IX751-1007
|Resolution:
|3116x1934
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I Corps Spring Commanders Conference 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
