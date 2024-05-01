I Corps Spring Commanders Conference 2024

Commanders and senior enlisted leaders from America’s First Corps, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, 62nd Airlift Wing and Washington Army National Guard meet at the spring Commander’s Conference at Naval Air Station - Whidbey Island, Washington, April 25, 2024. The Spring Commander’s Conference is a two-day event where senior leaders meet to learn about the Indo-Pacific theater and talk about ways to improve resources for their Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)

