Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commanding general of America’s First Corps, speaks to a group of commanders and senior enlisted leaders at the spring Commander’s Conference at Naval Air Station - Whidbey Island, Washington, April 25, 2024. Brunson emphazied that when leaders have strong relationships with one another, they can more easily solve issues within their formations.. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2024 16:30
|Photo ID:
|8380479
|VIRIN:
|240425-A-IX751-1001
|Resolution:
|2027x2928
|Size:
|784.3 KB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spring Commander's Conference 2024 [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT