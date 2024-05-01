Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commanding general of America’s First Corps, speaks to a group of commanders and senior enlisted leaders at the spring Commander’s Conference at Naval Air Station - Whidbey Island, Washington, April 25, 2024. Brunson emphazied that when leaders have strong relationships with one another, they can more easily solve issues within their formations.. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 05.03.2024 16:30 Photo ID: 8380479 VIRIN: 240425-A-IX751-1001 Resolution: 2027x2928 Size: 784.3 KB Location: WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spring Commander's Conference 2024 [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.