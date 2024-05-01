Pastor Michael Johnson, a facilitator at REBOOT Trauma Recovery & Inner Healing, gives a presentation on emotional intelligence at the Spring Commander’s Conference at Naval Air Station - Whidbey Island, Washington, April 26, 2024. The purpose of emotional intelligence training is to help Soldiers use their emotions in a positive way so that they can bring the best version of themselves to their teams. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 05.03.2024 16:31 Photo ID: 8380489 VIRIN: 240426-A-IX751-1005 Resolution: 2080x3120 Size: 719.98 KB Location: WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I Corps Spring Commanders Conference 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.