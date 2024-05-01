Retired U.S. Army Col. Heino Klinck (retired), the former deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia, briefs commanders and senior enlisted leaders about different geopolitical events in East Asia during the spring Commander’s Conference at Naval Air Station - Whidbey Island, Washington, April 25, 2024. Klinck’s talk was about how the American psyche and cultural values can sometimes clash when working with our partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 05.03.2024 16:31 Photo ID: 8380480 VIRIN: 240425-A-IX751-1003 Resolution: 3120x2080 Size: 621.21 KB Location: WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I Corps Spring Commanders Conference 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.