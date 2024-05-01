I Corps Spring Commanders Conference 2024

Commanders and senior enlisted leaders from across America’s First Corps attend a brief about retention at the spring Commander’s Conference at Naval Air Station - Whidbey Island, Washington, April 25, 2024. Retention is one of many topics the senior leaders discussed along with mental health, Holistic Health & Fitness, and access to higher education. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)

