Senior Leaders Attend the Spring I Corps Commander’s Conference

NAVAL AIR STATION-WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. – Commanders and senior enlisted leaders from across America’s First Corps, 62nd Airlift Wing and the Washington Army National Guard gather together at Naval Air Station-Whidbey Island for the Spring America’s First Corps Commander’s Conference from April 25-26, 2024.



The purpose of the conference is to learn about current events, the history of the Indo-Pacific theater, and to discuss a range of topics dedicated to improving the lives of service members living on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.



“This is probably the most important conference we’ll ever have,” said Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commanding general of I Corps. “Because it’s about our main resource, our people. How do we best enable the people that we have?”



A major point the senior leaders touch on is the success of the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program. H2F leaders spoke about how it’s been implemented in I Corps and where it’s going in the future.



“In its short time at I Corps, H2F has been very successful,” said Lt. Col. Adam Schaffer, deputy surgeon of I Corps and the H2F program manager. “We’re leading the way in innovation with our partnerships and maximizing resources we have here on JBLM. We’re finding things out and leading initiatives for the Army. I continue to see that happening in the future as we learn, grow, and lead.”



In addition to talking about the changes to physical health, I Corps leaders experience how emotional intelligence fits into mental health care. Emotional intelligence training helps Soldiers learn to become more self-aware and how to bring their best selves to their teams.



“The focus of this conference is people, not objects,” said Pastor Michael Johnson, a facilitator at REBOOT Trauma Recovery & Inner Healing, and an Army veteran of 28 years. “Emotional Intelligence is knowing and being aware of who I am so that I can be the best for everyone. So when anger comes up, what do I do with it? Same with joy or gratitude or judgment. So when I’m self-aware and can self-manage, I become socially aware and can look after others and find creative solutions to my unit’s problems.”



One of the things mental health can affect in the Army is retention. Leaders also had an opportunity to share ways they’ve been able to keep Soldiers in their formations.



“Taking the time to get to know our people and asking them what they want can be key to keeping good Soldiers,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Morrill, command sergeant major of the 62nd Medical Brigade. “It may be something as simple as sending them to a school or training they’ve always wanted to go to. Just focusing on those people-to-people interactions can be huge.”



Having discussions, like the ones at this conference, allows commanders and senior enlisted leaders to learn and discover ways to handle challenges they may be facing. People-to-people interactions can strengthen all relationships across the Corps.



“You all are a part of our team,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns, command sergeant major of I Corps. “It’s not just mine and Lt. Gen. Brunson’s team, it’s all of ours. Continue to help each other out. Continue to collaborate, to communicate. Because we build relationships but we also have to maintain them too. That’s how the Corps works.”