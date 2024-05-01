I Corps Spring Commanders Conference 2024

Master Sgt. Danny Uk, America’s First Corps retention non-commissioned officer in charge, briefs commanders and senior enlisted leaders about the status of retention on Joint Base Lewis-McChord at the spring Commander’s Conference at Naval Air Station - Whidbey Island, Washington, April 25, 2024. Finding news ways units can keep Soldiers in their formations has been a major topic of discussion in the Army (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)
|04.25.2024
|05.03.2024 16:31
|WA, US
