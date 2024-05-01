I Corps Spring Commanders Conference 2024

The command team of America’s First Corps, Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson and Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns, listen to introductions at the spring Commander’s Conference at Naval Air Station - Whidbey Island, Washington, April 25, 2024. The Spring Commander’s Conference is a two-day event where senior leaders meet to learn about the Indo-Pacific theater and talk about ways to improve resources for their Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)

