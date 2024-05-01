Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Corps Spring Commanders Conference 2024 [Image 1 of 12]

    I Corps Spring Commanders Conference 2024

    WA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck 

    I Corps

    The command team of America’s First Corps, Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson and Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns, listen to introductions at the spring Commander’s Conference at Naval Air Station - Whidbey Island, Washington, April 25, 2024. The Spring Commander’s Conference is a two-day event where senior leaders meet to learn about the Indo-Pacific theater and talk about ways to improve resources for their Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 16:30
    Location: WA, US
    This work, I Corps Spring Commanders Conference 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I Corps
    commanders conference
    NASWI

