The command team of America’s First Corps, Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson and Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns, listen to introductions at the spring Commander’s Conference at Naval Air Station - Whidbey Island, Washington, April 25, 2024. The Spring Commander’s Conference is a two-day event where senior leaders meet to learn about the Indo-Pacific theater and talk about ways to improve resources for their Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2024 16:30
|Photo ID:
|8380478
|VIRIN:
|240425-A-IX751-1002
|Resolution:
|2080x3120
|Size:
|696.15 KB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I Corps Spring Commanders Conference 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
