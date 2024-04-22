Alcohol Awareness Month 5K: ADAPT raises awareness on alcohol misuse

Maj. Myunghee Choi, 959th Surgical Operations Squadron clinical nurse, receives a gift card for being the first adult female to finish the Alcohol Awareness Month 5K at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 27, 2024. The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment program states that over 20 percent of service members report heavy drinking, defined as consuming 8 or more drinks per week for women and 15 or more for men, with alcohol use in this population also linked to an increased risk of suicide. Anyone with questions or concerns can contact ADAPT at 210-292-7560. (Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

