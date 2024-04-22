Alcohol Awareness Month 5K: ADAPT raises awareness on alcohol misuse

1st Lt. Zizi Zemeheret, 59th Medical Operations Squadron social work fellow, assists a participant in registering for an Alcohol Awareness Month 5K at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 27, 2024. The event, organized by the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment program, featured an interactive activity where they could wear drunk goggles and ride quadcycles simulating the effects of inebriation while driving to promote awareness and understanding of alcohol misuse. (Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

