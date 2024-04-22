Alcohol Awareness Month 5K: ADAPT raises awareness on alcohol misuse

Killian Hawkins, 1st Lt. Jacqueline Hawkins’ son, wears drunk goggles and rides a quadcycle during an Alcohol Awareness Month 5K at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 27, 2024. He shared while wearing the drunk goggles he saw two of everything. To promote awareness of alcohol misuse, attendees participating in this simulation may gain an understanding of the effects of inebriation while driving. (Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

