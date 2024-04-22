Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alcohol Awareness Month 5K: ADAPT raises awareness on alcohol misuse [Image 10 of 10]

    Alcohol Awareness Month 5K: ADAPT raises awareness on alcohol misuse

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing

    Killian Hawkins, 1st Lt. Jacqueline Hawkins’ son, wears drunk goggles and rides a quadcycle during an Alcohol Awareness Month 5K at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 27, 2024. He shared while wearing the drunk goggles he saw two of everything. To promote awareness of alcohol misuse, attendees participating in this simulation may gain an understanding of the effects of inebriation while driving. (Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

