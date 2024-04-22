Alcohol Awareness Month 5K: ADAPT raises awareness on alcohol misuse

Photo By Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux | Killian Hawkins, 1st Lt. Jacqueline Hawkins’ son, wears drunk goggles and rides a...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux | Killian Hawkins, 1st Lt. Jacqueline Hawkins’ son, wears drunk goggles and rides a quadcycle during an Alcohol Awareness Month 5K at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 27, 2024. He shared while wearing the drunk goggles he saw two of everything. To promote awareness of alcohol misuse, attendees participating in this simulation may gain an understanding of the effects of inebriation while driving. (Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux) see less | View Image Page

To acknowledge Alcohol Awareness Month, the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment program organized a 5K at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center. Over 20 service members and their families participated in the race, which featured an interactive activity where they could wear drunk goggles and ride quadcycles simulating the effects of inebriation while driving to promote awareness and understanding of alcohol misuse.



In military culture, alcohol is often used as a coping mechanism for service members facing daily stressors, leading to one in three service members misusing alcohol alongside 65 percent of the veteran population. Service members can access ADAPT services through self-referral, medical referral from their Primary Care Manager, or command referral.



ADAPT states that over 20 percent of service members report heavy drinking, defined as consuming eight or more drinks per week for women and 15 or more for men. This level of alcohol use is associated with an increased risk of suicide. For questions or concerns, individuals can contact ADAPT at 210-292-7560.



The program offers substance use education, individual counseling and group sessions, and holds outreach events to promote alcohol awareness and prevent substance misuse.