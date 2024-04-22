Alcohol Awareness Month 5K: ADAPT raises awareness on alcohol misuse

Staff Sgt. Harvey Detarius, 59th Dental Training Squadron oral maxillary facial surgery dental technician, receives a gift card for being the first adult male to finish the Alcohol Awareness Month 5K at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 27, 2024. The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment program offers substance use education, individual counseling and group sessions, and holds outreach events to promote alcohol awareness and prevent substance misuse. (Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

