    Alcohol Awareness Month 5K: ADAPT raises awareness on alcohol misuse

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing

    Eduardo Barajas, a 16-year-old top runner, receives a wellness basket for being the first kid to finish the Alcohol Awareness Month 5K at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 27, 2024. Barajas shared he enjoys cross country and has run in over 10 other 5Ks. (Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

    This work, Alcohol Awareness Month 5K: ADAPT raises awareness on alcohol misuse [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

