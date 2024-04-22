Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alcohol Awareness Month 5K: ADAPT raises awareness on alcohol misuse [Image 3 of 10]

    Alcohol Awareness Month 5K: ADAPT raises awareness on alcohol misuse

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing

    Master Sgt. David Johnson, 502nd Air Base Wing Chapel religious affairs superintendent, shares his experience in the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment program and how since starting he is five months sober, at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 27, 2024. He greatly encourages anyone that needs help to reach out because the program has changed his life for the better. Within military culture, alcohol is often turned to as a coping mechanism for service members facing daily stressors, contributing to one in three service members misusing alcohol alongside 65 percent of the veteran population. Service members can access ADAPT services through self-referral, medical referral from their Primary Care Manager, or command referral. (Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

