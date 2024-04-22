Alcohol Awareness Month 5K: ADAPT raises awareness on alcohol misuse

1st Lt. Jacqueline Hawkins, 59th Medical Operations Squadron social work fellow, gives opening remarks prior to an Alcohol Awareness Month 5K at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 27, 2024. The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment program offers Alcohol Brief Counseling for individuals not meeting diagnostic criteria, focusing on education about acceptable alcohol limits versus excessive consumption. Service members can access ADAPT services through self-referral, medical referral from their Primary Care Manager, or command referral. (Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

