Cpl. Jasmine Timmerwilke, Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center (RWBAHC), passes through the noncommissioned officer arch during the NCO Induction Ceremony. An NCO induction ceremony is a celebration of the newly promoted joining the ranks of a professional NCO Corps and emphasizes and builds on the pride shared as members of such an elite Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Gabriel Archer)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 20:15
|Photo ID:
|8366831
|VIRIN:
|240426-O-TE110-6449
|Resolution:
|1087x1920
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Huachuca ‘backbone’ celebrate NCO Week [Image 8 of 8], by Gabriel Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Huachuca ‘backbone’ celebrate NCO Week
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT