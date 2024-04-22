Fort Huachuca ‘backbone’ celebrate NCO Week

Cpl. Jasmine Timmerwilke, Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center (RWBAHC), passes through the noncommissioned officer arch during the NCO Induction Ceremony. An NCO induction ceremony is a celebration of the newly promoted joining the ranks of a professional NCO Corps and emphasizes and builds on the pride shared as members of such an elite Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Gabriel Archer)

Date Taken: 04.26.2024
Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US