    Fort Huachuca ‘backbone’ celebrate NCO Week [Image 8 of 8]

    Fort Huachuca ‘backbone’ celebrate NCO Week

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Gabriel Archer 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    Cpl. Jasmine Timmerwilke, Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center (RWBAHC), passes through the noncommissioned officer arch during the NCO Induction Ceremony. An NCO induction ceremony is a celebration of the newly promoted joining the ranks of a professional NCO Corps and emphasizes and builds on the pride shared as members of such an elite Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Gabriel Archer)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Audie Murphy
    NCO Corps
    NCO Induction
    Fort Huachuca
    NETCOM
    USAICoE

