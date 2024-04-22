Fort Huachuca ‘backbone’ celebrate NCO Week

U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence’s senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Townsend congratulates the newest Sergeant Audie Murphy Club inductee, Staff Sgt. Harry Ruehlman, Company Delta, 304th Military Intelligence Battalion April 26. During NCO Week, Ruehlman was inducted before 64 Soldiers were inducted into the NCO Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

