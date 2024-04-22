An NCO tosses a 12-pound medicine ball towards a target April 26. During the week-long event, NCOs had the opportunity to participate in team building events, professional development seminars and the time-honored traditions of an 80 Soldier NCO induction and the induction of one NCO into the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)
Fort Huachuca ‘backbone’ celebrate NCO Week
