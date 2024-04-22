Fort Huachuca ‘backbone’ celebrate NCO Week

Noncommissioned officers from the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command pull a rope during the tug of war competition during NCO Week April 26. During the week-long event, NCOs had the opportunity to participate in team building events, professional development seminars and the time-honored traditions of a 64 Soldier NCO induction and the induction of one NCO into the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club. (U.S. Army photo by Gabriel Archer)

