A team of NCOs pulls a rope during the tug of war competition during NCO Week April 26. During the week-long event, NCOs had the opportunity to participate in team building events, professional development seminars and the time-honored traditions of a 64 Soldier NCO induction and the induction of one NCO into the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club. (U.S. Army photo by Gabriel Archer)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 20:15
|Photo ID:
|8366827
|VIRIN:
|240426-O-TE110-9987
|Resolution:
|1920x1281
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Huachuca ‘backbone’ celebrate NCO Week [Image 8 of 8], by Gabriel Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Huachuca ‘backbone’ celebrate NCO Week
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT